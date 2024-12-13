Left Menu

Three candidates from the NDA alliance were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, filling casual vacancies caused by resignations of YSRCP members. The TDP-led NDA holds a majority in the state assembly, with this marking TDP's return to the Rajya Sabha after nearly a year.

Unopposed Victories in Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-Elections
In a significant political development, three candidates from the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh—S Satish Babu, B Mastan Rao Yadav from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and R Krishnaiah from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

A press release from the Chief Electoral Officer's office confirmed, "The 2024 Rajya Sabha by-elections to fill three casual vacancies from Andhra Pradesh are uncontested, and the following candidates have been declared elected." The elected candidates are Babu, Yadav, and Krishnaiah, with the process completed a week ahead of the scheduled election date of December 20.

This unopposed election emphasizes the dominant majority held by the TDP-led NDA alliance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, which controls 164 seats. The TDP's presence in the Rajya Sabha marks a return after a year's absence, following a strategic decision earlier in 2024 not to contest due to insufficient MLAs.

