Tech Titans Woo Trump: A New Chapter in Relations

Donald Trump hosted Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the ongoing tax dispute between Apple and the European Union. This meeting signifies a continued effort by tech leaders to strengthen relations with the former president-elect, following past tensions.

Cook's visit follows a recent loss for Apple in its appeal over significant back taxes owed to Ireland, as part of a broader EU crackdown on what it deemed unlawful aid from Ireland. Trump's engagement with Cook highlights his interest in these corporate-taxation dynamics.

Additionally, tech giants like OpenAI, Amazon, and Meta are contributing significantly to Trump's inaugural fund, signaling a strategic rapprochement. Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have also been involved in dialogues with Trump as they aim to improve their rapport amid political and business challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)