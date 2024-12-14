Left Menu

Tech Titans Woo Trump: A New Chapter in Relations

Donald Trump hosted Apple CEO Tim Cook at Mar-a-Lago, discussing Apple's tax issues with the EU. Several tech leaders, including Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, are engaging with Trump. Meta and Amazon confirmed $1 million donations to Trump's inaugural fund, reflecting a shift in relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:08 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump hosted Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the ongoing tax dispute between Apple and the European Union. This meeting signifies a continued effort by tech leaders to strengthen relations with the former president-elect, following past tensions.

Cook's visit follows a recent loss for Apple in its appeal over significant back taxes owed to Ireland, as part of a broader EU crackdown on what it deemed unlawful aid from Ireland. Trump's engagement with Cook highlights his interest in these corporate-taxation dynamics.

Additionally, tech giants like OpenAI, Amazon, and Meta are contributing significantly to Trump's inaugural fund, signaling a strategic rapprochement. Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have also been involved in dialogues with Trump as they aim to improve their rapport amid political and business challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

