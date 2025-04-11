Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud by Baba Infratech Leaders Unfolds
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has initiated legal action against Baba Infratech Corporation officials for a multi-crore fraud involving misleading several Jammu shopkeepers. Accused of offering bogus commercial spaces at attractive rates, the suspects vanished after collecting substantial payments, prompting victims' complaints to police.
- Country:
- India
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has charged senior figures from Baba Infratech Corporation, a Delhi-based entity, amidst serious allegations of defrauding numerous shopkeepers in Jammu in a scheme worth crores, officials disclosed on Thursday.
An extensive investigation followed a complaint from nearly a dozen victims accusing Tanveer Choudhary and Anindo Achinto Banarjee of posing as senior officials while enticing shopkeepers with promises of affordable commercial spaces in prime locations for two decades, according to the police.
Victims, unaware of the deceitful plot, engaged in the deal only to find the accused absconding post-payment. The collective reported losses amount to Rs 1.70 crore, with potential for higher figures as more victims emerge. SSP Benam Tosh confirmed assignment of the case to an experienced DSP investigator.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houston and Delhi Universities Forge Transformative Global Academic Alliance
Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up as BJP’s Annamalai Heads to Delhi
Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case
BJP's Annamalai Heads to Delhi: Political Waters Stir in Tamil Nadu
Delhi Schools Introduce 'Science of Living' and 'Rashtraneeti' Courses