Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud by Baba Infratech Leaders Unfolds

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has initiated legal action against Baba Infratech Corporation officials for a multi-crore fraud involving misleading several Jammu shopkeepers. Accused of offering bogus commercial spaces at attractive rates, the suspects vanished after collecting substantial payments, prompting victims' complaints to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:03 IST
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has charged senior figures from Baba Infratech Corporation, a Delhi-based entity, amidst serious allegations of defrauding numerous shopkeepers in Jammu in a scheme worth crores, officials disclosed on Thursday.

An extensive investigation followed a complaint from nearly a dozen victims accusing Tanveer Choudhary and Anindo Achinto Banarjee of posing as senior officials while enticing shopkeepers with promises of affordable commercial spaces in prime locations for two decades, according to the police.

Victims, unaware of the deceitful plot, engaged in the deal only to find the accused absconding post-payment. The collective reported losses amount to Rs 1.70 crore, with potential for higher figures as more victims emerge. SSP Benam Tosh confirmed assignment of the case to an experienced DSP investigator.

