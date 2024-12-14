Left Menu

South Korea's Ruling Party Stance on Presidential Impeachment

South Korea's ruling party has decided to maintain its official stance to vote against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. However, they will not boycott the impeachment vote, according to local media reports, indicating a complex political situation in the country.

Updated: 14-12-2024 12:31 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's ruling party has reaffirmed its official position against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, local media sources revealed on Saturday.

Despite this stance, the party has chosen not to boycott the impending impeachment vote, presenting a nuanced approach to political maneuvering.

This decision underscores the intricate dynamics within South Korean politics as President Yoon faces ongoing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

