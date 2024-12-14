Left Menu

Democracy and Legacy: A Debate on India's Constitution

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat emphasized how Jawaharlal Nehru and his party fortified India's democracy, allowing diverse leadership, while criticizing the BJP and RSS for their stance on the Constitution. Meanwhile, other politicians debated electoral fairness, privatisation, and the need for broader reforms in education and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:14 IST
Democracy and Legacy: A Debate on India's Constitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate over the legacy of India's Constitution, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat championed the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru and his party in fortifying the country's democratic roots. He asserted that these efforts have paved the way for leaders from humble beginnings to ascend to the highest offices, referencing a 'tea-seller' becoming prime minister.

Bhagat also criticized the BJP and RSS, alleging that their historical objections to the Tricolour and discussions about altering the Constitution undermine its democratic and secular essence. During the debate, Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized the current government's privatisation policies and called for equitable reforms in education, healthcare, and employment.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Sudhakar Singh further accused the government of skewing electoral fairness through the bonds scheme, while YSRCP's Gurumoorthy Maddila highlighted the Constitution as a transformative document aimed at redressing historical inequalities and promoting substantive equality in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024