Democracy and Legacy: A Debate on India's Constitution

In a heated debate over the legacy of India's Constitution, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat championed the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru and his party in fortifying the country's democratic roots. He asserted that these efforts have paved the way for leaders from humble beginnings to ascend to the highest offices, referencing a 'tea-seller' becoming prime minister.

Bhagat also criticized the BJP and RSS, alleging that their historical objections to the Tricolour and discussions about altering the Constitution undermine its democratic and secular essence. During the debate, Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized the current government's privatisation policies and called for equitable reforms in education, healthcare, and employment.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Sudhakar Singh further accused the government of skewing electoral fairness through the bonds scheme, while YSRCP's Gurumoorthy Maddila highlighted the Constitution as a transformative document aimed at redressing historical inequalities and promoting substantive equality in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)