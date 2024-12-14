South Korea's Unwavering Foreign Policy Post-Impeachment

Following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, South Korea's foreign minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to its foreign policy, which is deeply rooted in its alliance with the United States, according to official ministry sources.

In the aftermath of the political upheaval, senior South Korean diplomats were quick to address the situation by briefing ambassadors from major global players such as the United States, Japan, and China, providing clarity on the future direction of the nation's foreign affairs.

The ministry released separate statements assuring international partners that the political change would not alter South Korea's strategic alignments or ongoing diplomatic relations, reinforcing a sense of continuity and stability amid domestic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)