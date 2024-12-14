India Proposes Bold 'One Nation, One Election' Bill for Simultaneous Polls
India's government has introduced a Constitution amendment bill aiming to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This 'one nation, one election' plan seeks to reduce election expenses and disruption in public life caused by staggered polls, although it excludes local body elections for now.
The Indian government has proposed a significant Constitution amendment bill that seeks to streamline the election process by conducting simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This ambitious 'one nation, one election' initiative aims to reduce the expenses and time consumption associated with staggered elections.
The bill, listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha, highlights the challenges posed by the frequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, which disrupts development programs and public life. The bill notes that election duty involvement impacts service functioning and diverts manpower from core activities.
The proposal includes amending Articles 82A, 83, 172, and 327 of the Constitution. It suggests that the general elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, last held simultaneously in the early 1960s, could be realigned. However, local body elections will not be included at this stage.
