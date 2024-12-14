BJP's Parvesh Verma Sets Sights on New Delhi Showdown

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma announced his intention to contest the New Delhi constituency in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Verma expressed optimism about the BJP's chances of reclaiming the seat, currently held by Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party for three consecutive terms.

Verma stated, "I am preparing to contest from here. All the workers are supporting me, and we will definitely secure victory. The people are determined to give a befitting reply to Kejriwal." He also speculated about a potential alliance between Congress and AAP, citing past instances of cooperation despite public denials.

On a related front, the Congress party has released its initial list of candidates, fielding Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi seat. Dikshit criticized AAP's governance, describing it as "corrupt beyond measure" and reaffirming his commitment to challenging the party's record. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates, anticipated for early 2025.

