Left Menu

BJP's Parvesh Verma Sets Sights on New Delhi Showdown

BJP leader Parvesh Verma is gearing up to contest from New Delhi against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. With confidence in BJP's prospects, Verma anticipates potential alliances between Congress and AAP. Meanwhile, Congress fields Sandeep Dikshit, who strongly criticizes the AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:32 IST
BJP's Parvesh Verma Sets Sights on New Delhi Showdown
BJP leader Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma announced his intention to contest the New Delhi constituency in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Verma expressed optimism about the BJP's chances of reclaiming the seat, currently held by Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party for three consecutive terms.

Verma stated, "I am preparing to contest from here. All the workers are supporting me, and we will definitely secure victory. The people are determined to give a befitting reply to Kejriwal." He also speculated about a potential alliance between Congress and AAP, citing past instances of cooperation despite public denials.

On a related front, the Congress party has released its initial list of candidates, fielding Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi seat. Dikshit criticized AAP's governance, describing it as "corrupt beyond measure" and reaffirming his commitment to challenging the party's record. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates, anticipated for early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024