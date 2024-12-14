Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Dadar Hanuman Temple's Demolition Halted

BJP leaders have announced that a demolition notice for the Dadar Hanuman temple near Mumbai's Dadar station has been stayed. The move came after Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP over the notice. The temple, an 80-year-old structure, is facing encroachment issues according to the Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:06 IST
Political Tensions Flare: Dadar Hanuman Temple's Demolition Halted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing political tussle over the Dadar Hanuman temple saw a temporary reprieve as BJP leaders claimed a halt to its demolition. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed plans to regularise the temple in accordance with regulations.

The controversy erupted following Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's lambasting of the BJP after a demolition notice was served. BJP's stance was vocalized by MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who assured the public that measures were in place to protect the historic structure.

The Railways marked the shrine as an unauthorized encroachment impacting commuter flow and station infrastructure. Legislative negotiations and public expressions of religious sentiment have resulted in a stay on the demolition order, bringing a temporary calm to frayed political nerves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024