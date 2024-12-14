Political Tensions Flare: Dadar Hanuman Temple's Demolition Halted

The ongoing political tussle over the Dadar Hanuman temple saw a temporary reprieve as BJP leaders claimed a halt to its demolition. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed plans to regularise the temple in accordance with regulations.

The controversy erupted following Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's lambasting of the BJP after a demolition notice was served. BJP's stance was vocalized by MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who assured the public that measures were in place to protect the historic structure.

The Railways marked the shrine as an unauthorized encroachment impacting commuter flow and station infrastructure. Legislative negotiations and public expressions of religious sentiment have resulted in a stay on the demolition order, bringing a temporary calm to frayed political nerves.

(With inputs from agencies.)