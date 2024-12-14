Left Menu

Sri Lankan President's Landmark Visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake embarks on his first international trip to India, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. During the visit, he will engage with Indian leaders and attend a business event to boost investment. Key discussions are expected on maritime security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:37 IST
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will make his inaugural international trip with a three-day visit to India starting Sunday.

A pivotal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu is on the agenda. Dissanayake's delegation includes key ministers, reflecting the trip's significance.

The visit seeks to enhance the robust, cooperative relationship between the two nations. Discussions are likely to focus on maritime security and economic partnerships, further evidenced by Dissanayake's appearance at a crucial business event in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

