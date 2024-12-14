Sri Lankan President's Landmark Visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will make his inaugural international trip with a three-day visit to India starting Sunday.

A pivotal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu is on the agenda. Dissanayake's delegation includes key ministers, reflecting the trip's significance.

The visit seeks to enhance the robust, cooperative relationship between the two nations. Discussions are likely to focus on maritime security and economic partnerships, further evidenced by Dissanayake's appearance at a crucial business event in Delhi.

