Former Brazil Defense Minister Arrested Over Alleged Election Coup Plot

Brazil’s former Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, was arrested on accusations of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 election results. Braga Netto, ex-chief of staff for Jair Bolsonaro, denies any involvement. The arrest includes search warrants in Rio and Brasilia, indicating ongoing investigations.

14-12-2024
Brazil's former Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, was taken into custody by federal police on Saturday. The retired army general faces allegations of orchestrating a coup to challenge the results of the 2022 presidential election.

Braga Netto, who previously served as the chief of staff for former President Jair Bolsonaro and was his running mate in a failed reelection bid, has vehemently denied any involvement in the coup plot. Despite these denials, police have pinned him as a central figure in the alleged conspiracy.

A statement from the federal police, which did not specifically name Braga Netto, mentioned executing search and arrest warrants against individuals accused of obstructing their investigation. The searches were carried out at Braga Netto's Rio de Janeiro residence and at the home of retired colonel Flavio Botelho Peregrino in Brasilia. Braga Netto is currently held under army custody in Rio.

