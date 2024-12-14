Parliamentary Shake-Up: Sri Lankan Speaker Steps Down Amid Qualification Controversy
Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala resigned amid controversy over falsified educational qualifications. His resignation marks a first in the country's parliamentary history. Opposition parties accused him of dishonesty, prompting his decision. A new Speaker will be elected in December, following Ranwala's less than month-long tenure.
In an unprecedented move, Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala has resigned amid a storm of controversy regarding his educational qualifications. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake accepted the resignation following widespread speculation and political pressure.
This is a historical moment for Sri Lanka's Parliament, as it marks the first instance of a Speaker stepping down. The Daily Mirror reported official confirmation from Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake that the resignation was accepted.
Ranwala, one of 159 National People's Power members elected after a significant electoral victory, served for less than a month. His departure was accelerated by opposition accusations and a motion of no confidence. Parliament plans to elect a new Speaker on December 17.
