Left Menu

Parliamentary Shake-Up: Sri Lankan Speaker Steps Down Amid Qualification Controversy

Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala resigned amid controversy over falsified educational qualifications. His resignation marks a first in the country's parliamentary history. Opposition parties accused him of dishonesty, prompting his decision. A new Speaker will be elected in December, following Ranwala's less than month-long tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:07 IST
Parliamentary Shake-Up: Sri Lankan Speaker Steps Down Amid Qualification Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In an unprecedented move, Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala has resigned amid a storm of controversy regarding his educational qualifications. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake accepted the resignation following widespread speculation and political pressure.

This is a historical moment for Sri Lanka's Parliament, as it marks the first instance of a Speaker stepping down. The Daily Mirror reported official confirmation from Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake that the resignation was accepted.

Ranwala, one of 159 National People's Power members elected after a significant electoral victory, served for less than a month. His departure was accelerated by opposition accusations and a motion of no confidence. Parliament plans to elect a new Speaker on December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024