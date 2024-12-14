Left Menu

Controversy Over Hanuman Temple Demolition Halt Sparks Political Debate

BJP leaders have announced that the demolition of an old Hanuman temple near Mumbai's Dadar station has been stalled following concerns raised by political and religious groups. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis assured regularization of the temple, amidst accusations of politicizing religious sentiments by Uddhav Thackeray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:16 IST
Controversy Over Hanuman Temple Demolition Halt Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed a demolition notice for an 80-year-old Hanuman temple near Dadar station in Mumbai has been suspended. As the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP's Hindutva credentials over the notice, CM Fadnavis promised the temple would adhere to regulations.

In reaction, Aaditya Thackeray of the Sena (UBT) and other party members visited the temple, calling for the notice's annulment. BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha confirmed the temple's protection after dialoguing with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, heightening political tension.

Uddhav Thackeray labeled the demolition order a 'fatwa,' alleging the BJP neglects Hindu interests. BJP's Kirit Somaiya assured the Railways won't proceed with the demolition, highlighting continued political jousts over religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024