Controversy Over Hanuman Temple Demolition Halt Sparks Political Debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed a demolition notice for an 80-year-old Hanuman temple near Dadar station in Mumbai has been suspended. As the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP's Hindutva credentials over the notice, CM Fadnavis promised the temple would adhere to regulations.

In reaction, Aaditya Thackeray of the Sena (UBT) and other party members visited the temple, calling for the notice's annulment. BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha confirmed the temple's protection after dialoguing with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, heightening political tension.

Uddhav Thackeray labeled the demolition order a 'fatwa,' alleging the BJP neglects Hindu interests. BJP's Kirit Somaiya assured the Railways won't proceed with the demolition, highlighting continued political jousts over religious sites.

