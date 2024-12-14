Rajnath Singh's Call to Distinguish National Versus Familial Leadership

In a nuanced critique aimed at the Congress party, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the BJP considers the entire nation its family, unlike those who prioritize the interests of a single family over the country's welfare.

Delivering these remarks at an Sewa Bharti event, affiliated with the RSS, Singh urged the audience to discern the difference in leadership approaches. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to serving the nation as one inclusive family, a sentiment often reflected in his addresses.

Rajnath Singh praised the Modi administration's people-centric policies inspired by the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, notably resulting in substantial poverty reduction. However, he acknowledged persistent societal challenges including poverty and discrimination, calling for collective action to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)