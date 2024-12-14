Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Impeachment Moves, Defends Judicial Integrity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Opposition for initiating impeachment notices against political and judicial figures for speaking the truth. At the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, he accused Congress of double standards and defended the importance of respecting India's legacy and cultural values in its economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:39 IST
At the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong critique against the Opposition for starting impeachment notices against prominent figures such as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.

The Chief Minister accused Congress of holding double standards regarding the Constitution, asserting that anyone who speaks the truth is subject to undue pressure.

He emphasized the need for a Uniform Civil Code and the importance of upholding India's cultural legacy while criticizing movements that aim to suppress these expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

