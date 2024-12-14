Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Impeachment Moves, Defends Judicial Integrity
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Opposition for initiating impeachment notices against political and judicial figures for speaking the truth. At the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, he accused Congress of double standards and defended the importance of respecting India's legacy and cultural values in its economic growth.
- Country:
- India
At the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong critique against the Opposition for starting impeachment notices against prominent figures such as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.
The Chief Minister accused Congress of holding double standards regarding the Constitution, asserting that anyone who speaks the truth is subject to undue pressure.
He emphasized the need for a Uniform Civil Code and the importance of upholding India's cultural legacy while criticizing movements that aim to suppress these expressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Reforms Needed to Accelerate India's Economic Growth
India's Economic Growth Slows; Signs of Recovery Emerge
Punjab Sees Surge in GST Collection, Aiding Economic Growth
BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Critique of India's Economic Growth
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth