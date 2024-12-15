Left Menu

Trump's Game Day Power Play: Allies, Appointments, and Appearances

President-elect Donald Trump attended the Army-Navy football game with allies, highlighting his national security team. Joined by figures such as JD Vance and embattled Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, Trump used the event to show support for his nominees and strategize for his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Landover | Updated: 15-12-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 07:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump attended Saturday's Army-Navy football game, a key college sports rivalry, to spotlight his national security team's formation. Trump was accompanied by Vice President-elect JD Vance, Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered for a defense secretary role if needed.

Daniel Penny, a military veteran involved in a high-profile legal case, also attended at Vance's invitation. Penny's case became a point of contention on issues like racial justice and mental health. The event provided an opportunity for Trump to rally support for his team and nominees, boosting confidence ahead of his January inauguration.

As Trump continues to assemble his administration from his Mar-a-Lago resort, his focus remains on confirming Hegseth amidst allegations concerning his past. With the game as a backdrop, Trump strengthened his political ties, meeting with lawmakers crucial to advancing his agenda in the future Republican-controlled Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

