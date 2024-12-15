Karnataka Political Tensions: Deputy CM Takes on Divided BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lambasted the opposition BJP for its alleged lack of engagement in meaningful discussions during the current winter session of the state's legislature in Belagavi.

Shivakumar claimed the BJP is fragmented within the state, resulting in its focus shifting from substantive issues to pure political maneuvering. This comes amidst sessions scheduled to run throughout the coming week in Belagavi, where strategic discussions about the Mahadayi project have taken precedence.

The Deputy CM affirmed readiness to engage in discussions on varied issues like the Mahadayi project and addressed the lack of names in the FIR for the alleged COVID-19 scam, clarifying actions are pending recommendations from the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission report.

(With inputs from agencies.)