Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations: A Day of Tradition, Security, and Politics
Hanuman Jayanti saw thousands participating in processions. Ram Vilas Vedanti led the event, expressing support for Narendra Modi's continued leadership. Security measures ensured peaceful celebrations, with drone surveillance and a control room in place. The procession covered 12 km, ending at a temple in Tadbund.
Hanuman Jayanti was marked by vibrant celebrations, drawing thousands to participate in various processions. On Saturday, fervent prayers and cultural activities dominated temples across the region, highlighting the festival's traditional importance.
Security was a priority, as authorities imposed traffic restrictions and utilized drone surveillance to maintain order. The main event in Gowliguda featured former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, who led the procession organized by the Bajrang Dal. Vedanti advocated for Narendra Modi's leadership, citing key political achievements.
The procession from Gowliguda to the Tadbund temple spanned 12 kilometers, underscoring the scale of festivities. The Hyderabad Police ensured the event's safety with comprehensive measures, including a joint control room for oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
