Political Power Shift: Pehalwan and Lata Join AAP

BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusum Lata, a two-time councillor, have made headlines by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly polls.

With Pehalwan likely to contest from the Kasturba Nagar seat, this move comes as he succeeds three-time MLA Madan Lal. Kusum Lata, known for her service as an MCD councillor in Kotla Mubarakpur, brings her own following to AAP.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal officially welcomed the duo, highlighting their commitment to serving the community and acknowledging their previous work in wrestling. Kejriwal asserted the significance of this homecoming for the party aiming for a third consecutive term. The leaders cited Kejriwal's ideology as a major influence in their decision to switch allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)