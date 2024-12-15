BJP Criticizes Congress Over Constitutional Disrespect

In a contentious exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a fierce critique against the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of seeking to dismantle India's Constitution. Bhandari claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to the nation's development, contrasting sharply with Congress's alleged constitutional disregard.

During discussions commemorating 75 years of the Constitution in Lok Sabha, PM Modi reiterated accusations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, asserting generations have disrespected this foundational document. He alleged manipulative tactics by Congress over reservations, intended originally by Dr. BR Ambedkar to empower marginalized groups, have deteriorated to serve vote-bank politics.

The Prime Minister underscored Dr. Ambedkar's vision of inclusivity and fairness intended to uplift marginalized communities, which he argues has been undermined by Congress's political maneuvers. Citing past actions of Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Modi criticized their historical propensity to alter or dismiss the Constitution for political convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)