Nepal's Political Pact: Reforming the Nation's Foundation

Nepal's Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, emphasized the need for broad political consensus to amend the Constitution for a stronger federal democratic republic. He highlighted the coalition government's goals of stability and good governance, while addressing concerns around political opposition and foreign loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:07 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Minister for Home Affairs, Ramesh Lekhak, announced the necessity for a comprehensive political consensus to amend the Constitution, aiming to solidify the federal democratic republic. This announcement was made during a press meeting, as reported by The Himalayan Times, underlining the importance of engaging all political parties in the dialogue.

Addressing the media, Lekhak noted that initial discussions have begun, but emphasized that the constitutional amendments won't be dictated by just two parties. He referred to the coalition between the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) as a step towards political stability and economic growth, ensuring it would last until the next general election.

He addressed questions concerning the arrest of opposition leader Rabi Lamichhane, asserting that the investigation is purely legal. Meanwhile, Prakash Sharan Mahat from the Nepali Congress stressed prudent borrowing post-Covid-19. Recently, K P Sharma Oli was appointed Prime Minister, marking the 14th government in 16 years post-Republican era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

