AIADMK Predicts Political Shift Amidst Accusations

In a recent meeting, the AIADMK accused Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin of arrogance and predicted a political shift, claiming the DMK government's tenure is nearing its end. Party leaders rallied support for Edappadi K Palaniswami as a potential future chief minister to challenge DMK’s prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold declaration, the AIADMK accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of arrogance, predicting an imminent end to the ruling party's reign. This assertion came during a crucial executive committee and general council meeting held on Sunday.

AIADMK leader B Valarmathi, a former minister, led the attack, highlighting the DMK government's 'arrogant' posturing and asserting that Chief Minister Stalin's position would soon be passed to her party chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Echoing actor Vijay's criticism of the DMK, she employed the Tamil term 'Irumappu' to emphasize her point.

Senior AIADMK figures emphasized unity and recalled past electoral victories, suggesting that alliances would form strategically ahead of future elections. While dismissing alignment with Vijay's TVK, they rallied around Edappadi Palaniswami, urging cadres to work towards a successful 2026 Assembly campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

