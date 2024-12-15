AAP Confident in Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Fresh Candidate Announcements

In recent developments from the political arena of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its confidence in a successful campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, as highlighted by the party's leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj, nominated to run for the Greater Kailash seat, remarked on the party's decisiveness in candidate announcements, asserting that the AAP stands firm with a clear slate of nominees. "We are leading in preparations and have no doubts about the support from Delhi's electorate," he stated emphatically on Sunday.

Moreover, in a conversation with ANI regarding the competitive New Delhi Assembly constituency, Bharadwaj drew a comparison between AAP's candidate, Arvind Kejriwal, and his opponents. He emphasized Kejriwal's journey from clearing IIT to becoming Chief Minister, underscoring his independent achievements. In contrast, Bharadwaj pointed out that rival candidates from Congress and BJP are primarily recognized by their familial connections, namely Sandeep Dikshit and Parvesh Verma, both sons of former Delhi chiefs.

The AAP's strategic move included releasing its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. The list features prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal contesting from New Delhi and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. Notably, AAP has nominated a mix of new and incumbent faces, aiming for an extensive reach in the polls. This decisive approach follows BJP's recent maneuvers, including the defection of former BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan, who, along with his wife, Kusumlata Ramesh, joined AAP. With Congress struggling in past elections, having failed to secure any seats in 2020, AAP remains hopeful of maintaining its dominant position after securing 62 out of 70 seats then.

