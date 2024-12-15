Towards Viksit Bharat: Redefining India's Foreign Policy Landscape
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the need for a new foreign policy framework to support India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' Highlighting changes from historical approaches, he underscores technological advancements, shifting global dynamics, and the importance of an integrated outlook for India's international engagements.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a redefined foreign policy to support India's ambitious vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' acknowledging that the evolving global landscape necessitates these changes.
Speaking at the launch of 'India's World' magazine, Jaishankar noted that a post-Nehruvian foreign policy is not a political attack but a practical approach.
He highlighted the importance of technological advancements and shifting global dynamics, urging a more ambitious and integrated foreign policy outlook.
