Towards Viksit Bharat: Redefining India's Foreign Policy Landscape

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a redefined foreign policy to support India's ambitious vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' acknowledging that the evolving global landscape necessitates these changes.

Speaking at the launch of 'India's World' magazine, Jaishankar noted that a post-Nehruvian foreign policy is not a political attack but a practical approach.

He highlighted the importance of technological advancements and shifting global dynamics, urging a more ambitious and integrated foreign policy outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)