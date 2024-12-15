Fadnavis Expands Cabinet: A Balancing Act in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra ministry, led by Devendra Fadnavis, witnessed a significant expansion with 39 legislators, representing the Mahayuti alliance, being sworn in as part of a strategic move to ensure caste and regional balance.

This expansion comes just 10 days after the formation of the government and includes 16 fresh faces while excluding notable leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, making it the largest faction. Shiv Sena and NCP received 11 and 9 berths, respectively, in a ceremony overseen by Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Nagpur, with portfolio allocations pending.

