Left Menu

Fadnavis Expands Cabinet: A Balancing Act in Maharashtra

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra expanded its cabinet to include 39 legislators from the Mahayuti alliance. The expansion aimed to balance caste and regional representation, with BJP securing 19 berths, Shiv Sena 11, and NCP 9. The induction includes several new faces and a few prominent exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:27 IST
Fadnavis Expands Cabinet: A Balancing Act in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra ministry, led by Devendra Fadnavis, witnessed a significant expansion with 39 legislators, representing the Mahayuti alliance, being sworn in as part of a strategic move to ensure caste and regional balance.

This expansion comes just 10 days after the formation of the government and includes 16 fresh faces while excluding notable leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, making it the largest faction. Shiv Sena and NCP received 11 and 9 berths, respectively, in a ceremony overseen by Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Nagpur, with portfolio allocations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024