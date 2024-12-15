Left Menu

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Challenges Congress on EVM Stance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned Congress' criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), contrasting their acceptance when winning with skepticism when losing. Abdullah's remarks underscore tensions within India's opposition camp, highlighting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial stance. BJP capitalized on this, further complicating opposition unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:30 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has challenged Congress over its inconsistent stance on the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Abdullah's comments aimed to highlight the party's contradictory behavior of celebrating EVMs during victories and questioning their credibility in defeats.

The BJP quickly seized on Abdullah's remarks to target Congress and its prominent leader, Rahul Gandhi. BJP IT Chief Amit Malviya took to X, formerly Twitter, remarking on the apparent discord between Abdullah and Congress, reinforcing perceived fractures within the opposition.

Critics within the BJP, including spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, labeled Congress' complaints as anti-democratic. Abdullah's statements suggest an ongoing debate within India's political landscape as parties grapple with EVM legitimacy and internal consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

