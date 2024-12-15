Diplomatic Fallout: Israel Closes Embassy in Ireland Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland as tensions rise amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The move comes in response to Ireland's recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its formal intervention in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The diplomatic decision was criticized by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris as 'deeply regrettable.' Harris stated that Ireland is not anti-Israel but pro-peace, human rights, and international law. This move is indicative of the worsening relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to target areas in Gaza, leaving over 45,000 Palestinians dead. The ongoing conflict sees civilian structures being hit, including schools and shelters, with casualties comprising women and children. Palestinian medical officials report dire conditions amid the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)