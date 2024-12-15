Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: Israel Closes Embassy in Ireland Amid Rising Tensions

Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland due to deteriorating relations over the Gaza conflict. Tensions escalated as Ireland recognized a Palestinian state and formally intervened in a genocide case against Israel. Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza, with a high Palestinian death toll reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:40 IST
Diplomatic Fallout: Israel Closes Embassy in Ireland Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland as tensions rise amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The move comes in response to Ireland's recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its formal intervention in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The diplomatic decision was criticized by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris as 'deeply regrettable.' Harris stated that Ireland is not anti-Israel but pro-peace, human rights, and international law. This move is indicative of the worsening relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to target areas in Gaza, leaving over 45,000 Palestinians dead. The ongoing conflict sees civilian structures being hit, including schools and shelters, with casualties comprising women and children. Palestinian medical officials report dire conditions amid the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024