Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Cabinet Expansion: Striking a Balance in Leadership

Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, expanded its cabinet with 39 legislators, including 16 new faces, while excluding some prominent leaders. Portfolios will be allocated soon, with a performance audit to ensure accountability. The balance of representation and swift development remain the government's focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:53 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Cabinet Expansion: Striking a Balance in Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti cabinet in Maharashtra expanded with the swearing in of 39 legislators, including 16 newcomers, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. This reshuffle marks the first cabinet expansion in the 10-day-old ministry.

While some prominent figures were left out, the council of ministers aims to balance caste and regional representation. Portfolios are to be allocated shortly, as the government shifts focus to development and performance audits.

Fadnavis emphasized accountability and development, assuring that non-performers could be replaced. The cabinet's expansion reflects a strategic approach to governance as the state positions itself for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024