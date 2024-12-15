Maharashtra's Mahayuti Cabinet Expansion: Striking a Balance in Leadership

The Mahayuti cabinet in Maharashtra expanded with the swearing in of 39 legislators, including 16 newcomers, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. This reshuffle marks the first cabinet expansion in the 10-day-old ministry.

While some prominent figures were left out, the council of ministers aims to balance caste and regional representation. Portfolios are to be allocated shortly, as the government shifts focus to development and performance audits.

Fadnavis emphasized accountability and development, assuring that non-performers could be replaced. The cabinet's expansion reflects a strategic approach to governance as the state positions itself for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)