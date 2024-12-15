Maharashtra's Mahayuti Cabinet Expansion: Striking a Balance in Leadership
Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, expanded its cabinet with 39 legislators, including 16 new faces, while excluding some prominent leaders. Portfolios will be allocated soon, with a performance audit to ensure accountability. The balance of representation and swift development remain the government's focus.
The Mahayuti cabinet in Maharashtra expanded with the swearing in of 39 legislators, including 16 newcomers, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. This reshuffle marks the first cabinet expansion in the 10-day-old ministry.
While some prominent figures were left out, the council of ministers aims to balance caste and regional representation. Portfolios are to be allocated shortly, as the government shifts focus to development and performance audits.
Fadnavis emphasized accountability and development, assuring that non-performers could be replaced. The cabinet's expansion reflects a strategic approach to governance as the state positions itself for progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
