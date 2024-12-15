Lula Discharged: Back to Business Amid Political Turmoil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing a pair of emergency surgeries last week to address and prevent bleeding in his head. At a hospital press conference, the 79-year-old leader appeared upbeat and emphasized his readiness to resume work, with medical approval to do so.

Lula, wearing a hat and gesturing frequently, reassured the public of his health: "I'm here, whole," he said. He also commented on the arrest of Walter Braga Netto, former defense minister accused of plotting a coup following Lula's election victory in 2022, calling it "unacceptable."

The president's health scare has raised concerns about the future leadership of his Workers Party, should he be unable to run in the 2026 elections. Lula's recovery will continue at home in Sao Paulo, and he is scheduled for a CT scan next Thursday.

