Left Menu

Lula Discharged: Back to Business Amid Political Turmoil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital following emergency surgeries. He expressed eagerness to return to work but must avoid international flights and strenuous activities. Lula also addressed the arrest of ex-defense minister Walter Braga Netto, accused of plotting a coup against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:58 IST
Lula Discharged: Back to Business Amid Political Turmoil
President

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing a pair of emergency surgeries last week to address and prevent bleeding in his head. At a hospital press conference, the 79-year-old leader appeared upbeat and emphasized his readiness to resume work, with medical approval to do so.

Lula, wearing a hat and gesturing frequently, reassured the public of his health: "I'm here, whole," he said. He also commented on the arrest of Walter Braga Netto, former defense minister accused of plotting a coup following Lula's election victory in 2022, calling it "unacceptable."

The president's health scare has raised concerns about the future leadership of his Workers Party, should he be unable to run in the 2026 elections. Lula's recovery will continue at home in Sao Paulo, and he is scheduled for a CT scan next Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024