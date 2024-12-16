Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Hasina Criticizes Bangladesh's Interim Leadership

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, criticizes interim leader Muhammad Yunus for leading an undemocratic faction with no public responsibility, claiming their actions aim to undermine the spirit of the Liberation War. She accuses the government of failing public welfare and fostering anti-Independence sentiments.

Updated: 16-12-2024 00:07 IST
  • India

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on Sunday intensified her criticism of interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of spearheading an 'undemocratic group' with no responsibility toward the country's citizens.

In a statement issued ahead of 'Bijoy Dibos', Hasina labeled Yunus a 'fascist', alleging that his leadership aims to stifle the legacy of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces. Bangladesh commemorates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibos' or Victory Day, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971, leading to the nation's independence.

Hasina, who fled to India following her resignation amid anti-government protests, condemned the Yunus government, blaming it for the rising cost of living and failure to fulfill democratic accountability. She further accused it of supporting anti-Independence radical communal forces and criticized its insensitivity toward the Liberation War's history. The political discourse has also affected relations between Bangladesh and India, with India voicing concerns over attacks on minorities, notably the Hindu community, in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

