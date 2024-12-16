Left Menu

India and China: Pursuing Equilibrium Amidst Change

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for India and China to find an equilibrium amidst changing global dynamics. An agreement on troop disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh marks progress in de-escalating tensions. Continuous dialogue and confidence-building measures are essential for stable relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 00:34 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the strategic importance for India and China to find a balance in their evolving relationship, stating that both nations must escape short-term complications through de-escalation. An agreement on troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has signified progress.

This development comes in response to tensions that escalated after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the most severe military conflict between the two nations in decades. The recent pact on patrolling and troop pullback represents a breakthrough in ending the over four-year standoff.

During an interaction following the launch of 'India's World' magazine, Jaishankar, in discussion with foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan, detailed how both countries are navigating changing global conditions which add complexity to maintaining bilateral stability. While disengagement has started, ongoing dialogue and strengthening confidence-building measures remain pivotal for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

