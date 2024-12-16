India and China: Pursuing Equilibrium Amidst Change

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the strategic importance for India and China to find a balance in their evolving relationship, stating that both nations must escape short-term complications through de-escalation. An agreement on troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has signified progress.

This development comes in response to tensions that escalated after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the most severe military conflict between the two nations in decades. The recent pact on patrolling and troop pullback represents a breakthrough in ending the over four-year standoff.

During an interaction following the launch of 'India's World' magazine, Jaishankar, in discussion with foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan, detailed how both countries are navigating changing global conditions which add complexity to maintaining bilateral stability. While disengagement has started, ongoing dialogue and strengthening confidence-building measures remain pivotal for peace.

