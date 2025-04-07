Rising Star Paramvir Singh Cheema Shines in 'Black Warrant' and 'Chamak'

Paramvir Singh Cheema, known for his standout performance in the Netflix series 'Black Warrant', initially hesitated to accept a supporting role. The show, created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, features Cheema as a determined jailer named Shivraj Singh Mangat. Despite his reservations, the series catapulted Cheema into the spotlight.

Although 'Black Warrant' had Zahan Kapoor in the lead, Cheema's role garnered significant attention, opening doors for the actor in the film industry. He expressed a desire to work with acclaimed directors such as Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, and Rajkumar Hirani. The success has paved the way for his Hindi cinema debut in the 'Border' sequel.

Cheema also stars in 'Chamak - The Conclusion' on SonyLIV, portraying Kaala, a rapper unearthing his father's mysterious death. The engaging plot and music struck a chord with audiences. Reflecting on his career, Cheema emphasizes the importance of a strong director-actor relationship in achieving cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)