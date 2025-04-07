Left Menu

Rising Star Paramvir Singh Cheema Shines in 'Black Warrant' and 'Chamak'

Paramvir Singh Cheema reflects on his role in the Netflix series 'Black Warrant' despite initial reservations. Best known for 'Chamak', Cheema's work has now been widely recognized, leading to further opportunities in Hindi cinema, including the sequel to 'Border'. Cheema expresses his desire to work with top directors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:26 IST
Rising Star Paramvir Singh Cheema Shines in 'Black Warrant' and 'Chamak'
Paramvir Singh Cheema
  • Country:
  • India

Paramvir Singh Cheema, known for his standout performance in the Netflix series 'Black Warrant', initially hesitated to accept a supporting role. The show, created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, features Cheema as a determined jailer named Shivraj Singh Mangat. Despite his reservations, the series catapulted Cheema into the spotlight.

Although 'Black Warrant' had Zahan Kapoor in the lead, Cheema's role garnered significant attention, opening doors for the actor in the film industry. He expressed a desire to work with acclaimed directors such as Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, and Rajkumar Hirani. The success has paved the way for his Hindi cinema debut in the 'Border' sequel.

Cheema also stars in 'Chamak - The Conclusion' on SonyLIV, portraying Kaala, a rapper unearthing his father's mysterious death. The engaging plot and music struck a chord with audiences. Reflecting on his career, Cheema emphasizes the importance of a strong director-actor relationship in achieving cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025