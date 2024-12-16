Political Shake-Up: Han Dong-hoon's Resignation

South Korea's political landscape witnessed a significant development as Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party, announced his resignation on Monday.

The decision comes amid considerable backlash stemming from Han's vocal support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite the controversy, Han remains firm in his beliefs.

This move underscores the intense political divisions within the party, casting uncertainty over its future direction and leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)