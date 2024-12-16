Political Shake-Up: Han Dong-hoon's Resignation
Han Dong-hoon, leader of South Korea's ruling party, has announced his resignation. This decision follows backlash over his support for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han stated he remains unapologetic about his stance, highlighting the ongoing political tensions within the party.
South Korea's political landscape witnessed a significant development as Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party, announced his resignation on Monday.
The decision comes amid considerable backlash stemming from Han's vocal support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite the controversy, Han remains firm in his beliefs.
This move underscores the intense political divisions within the party, casting uncertainty over its future direction and leadership dynamics.
