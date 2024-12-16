Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Winter Session: Political Debates and Budget Unveiling

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly winter session began with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizing opposition protests as time-wasters. A supplementary budget focused on state development is set for presentation. Debates are expected on key issues, as Congress questions the ruling party's hesitance to engage in discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly winter session launched on Monday, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accusing the opposition of wasting legislative time through protests. He emphasized the session's agenda, highlighting the presentation of a supplementary budget aimed at state development set for Tuesday.

Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad challenged the Congress, questioning whether their policies serve specific groups rather than the broader populace. This comment reflects ongoing political tensions in the assembly as discussions over the state's direction intensify.

Opposition Congress MLA Aradhana Misra Mona critiqued the government, urging them to address issues like healthcare and inflation. The full majority government's reluctance to engage in discussions raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, formal sessions and budget discussions remain scheduled for the coming days, ensuring a busy agenda ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

