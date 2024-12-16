BJP's Slum Outreach Sparks Political Row with AAP

As BJP leaders embarked on an ambitious outreach campaign across Delhi's slums, the move has sparked accusations from AAP of demolishing slums and manipulating electoral rolls. With assembly elections approaching, the city’s political landscape is heating up.

BJP's Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, spearheaded the initiative, with leaders spending nights in 1,194 slum clusters to engage with residents and understand their struggles. Meanwhile, AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi criticized the effort as a mere photo opportunity.

Atishi, during a press conference, claimed that such visits have historically led to slum demolitions, citing Sundar Nagri as a prime example. She also alleged that BJP manipulates voter rolls, referencing Shahdara's Ambedkar Basti. BJP, however, insists their mission is to garner trust and promises improvement through DUSIB if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)