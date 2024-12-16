Left Menu

BJP's Slum Outreach Sparks Political Row with AAP

Amid the BJP's outreach program in Delhi's slums ahead of assembly elections, AAP accuses them of demolishing slums and removing slumdwellers from electoral rolls. BJP leaders, led by Virendra Sachdeva, stayed in 1,194 slum clusters to connect with locals. CM Atishi warns slumdwellers about BJP’s alleged motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:28 IST
BJP's Slum Outreach Sparks Political Row with AAP
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As BJP leaders embarked on an ambitious outreach campaign across Delhi's slums, the move has sparked accusations from AAP of demolishing slums and manipulating electoral rolls. With assembly elections approaching, the city’s political landscape is heating up.

BJP's Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, spearheaded the initiative, with leaders spending nights in 1,194 slum clusters to engage with residents and understand their struggles. Meanwhile, AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi criticized the effort as a mere photo opportunity.

Atishi, during a press conference, claimed that such visits have historically led to slum demolitions, citing Sundar Nagri as a prime example. She also alleged that BJP manipulates voter rolls, referencing Shahdara's Ambedkar Basti. BJP, however, insists their mission is to garner trust and promises improvement through DUSIB if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024