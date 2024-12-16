Cabinet Reshuffle Sparks Dissent Among Mahayuti Leaders

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has voiced his dissatisfaction after being left out of the newly expanded Mahayuti government cabinet led by Devendra Fadnavis. The recent reshuffle saw 39 legislators from allies like BJP and Shiv Sena join the cabinet.

Notable exclusions from this expansion include Bhujbal, former ministers Walse Patil from NCP, and BJP’s Mungantiwar and Gavit. Bhujbal, representing Yeola in Nashik, plans to consult his constituency and the Samata Parishad before determining his future path.

The cabinet reshuffle also sparked differing reactions among political figures. While Bhujbal withheld comment on the announced performance audit of ministers, Deepak Kesarkar, another leader excluded from the cabinet, accepted his position citing party decisions. Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap critiqued the performance audit, questioning its implications over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)