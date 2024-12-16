Debating EVMs: Congress Faces Internal and External Opposition

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticized Congress for its inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected Congress's doubts regarding the machines' reliability.

Joshi argued that it is contradictory for Congress to celebrate electoral victories achieved through EVMs, only to question their credibility following losses. Addressing reporters, he urged Congress to introspect and strengthen its role as a constructive opposition.

The debate has divided opinions within the political realm as some allies of Congress, like the Samajwadi Party, have consistently opposed EVMs, while others argue that the allegations are merely political posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)