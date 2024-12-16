Chhagan Bhujbal Unfazed by Cabinet Exclusion Amidst Maharashtra's Political Waves

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed indifference regarding his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet, emphasizing his resilience and continued relevance in politics. Bhujbal asserted the significance of his efforts in challenging Manoj Jarange Patil, saying, "Chhagan Bhujbal is never finished," during a press interaction.

The decision to exclude some senior figures from the cabinet was made by party leaders, allegedly to provide opportunities for new faces. Bhujbal acknowledged, "The decision is in the hands of the party leaders." Meanwhile, BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule insisted there were no internal disputes over portfolio distribution.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused 15 cabinet ministers of corruption, labeling them as having "criminal backgrounds." On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant downplayed concerns about delays in portfolio allocation, affirming that a resolution would be announced shortly. CM Fadnavis has already hinted at government plans to introduce 20 bills in the winter session, following a significant electoral win.

