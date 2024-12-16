Left Menu

Kharge Fires Back at Sitharaman, Defends Legacy of Congress Icons

Mallikarjun Kharge countered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's allegations against Congress, defending the contributions of iconic leaders like Nehru and Patel. He highlighted their role in universal suffrage and criticized Prime Minister Modi's approach, emphasizing the importance of past reforms and criticizing the BJP's alleged misleading promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:30 IST
In a heated debate in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge fiercely defended the legacy of Congress leaders in response to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's criticisms. Kharge underscored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's own advocacy for constitutional amendments in his communication with Jawaharlal Nehru as crucial to solving national issues.

He accused the BJP of distorting historical facts and disrespecting contributions made by leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, and Patel. Highlighting their role in India's independence, Kharge lamented the Prime Minister's criticism of these figures, pointing to Modi's alleged attacks on even his own leader, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Kharge also focused on India's pioneering universal adult suffrage under Congress leadership, a testament to Nehru and Ambedkar's vision. He questioned the unfulfilled promises by the current government on economic benefits and job creation while stressing the significance of historic reforms like land redistribution and the Food Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

