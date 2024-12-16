Left Menu

Voices Rise for Farmers: A Call for Action

Congress leader Kumari Selja has voiced concern over the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a fasting farmer leader, urging the government to address farmers' demands. Dallewal, fasting for a legal guarantee to MSP, highlights growing tensions at the Punjab-Haryana border with water cannons and tear gas used against protestors.

Updated: 16-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:53 IST
  • India

Amid rising tensions at the Punjab-Haryana border, Congress leader Kumari Selja expressed grave concern regarding the health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, urging swift governmental action.

Selja criticized the government's harsh response to protestors, comparing the border situation to an international conflict zone, with water cannons and tear gas aimed at peaceful farmers demanding their rights.

The call for a legal guarantee of MSP on crops remains central as protests continue, challenging the government's earlier promises and highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

