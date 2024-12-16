Manipur CM Investigates Migrant Labourers' Murders Amidst Political Tension

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh disclosed that seven individuals connected to a militant group have been detained in connection with the killing of two migrant laborers from Bihar. The workers were shot in Manipur's Kakching district, prompting grief from Bihar's Chief Minister, who announced compensations.

Speaking during the Vijay Diwas event, Singh indicated possible political motives in the killings, as the interrogation of the suspects progresses. He communicated determination to bring the culprits to justice, highlighting the suspicion of politically driven groups behind the murders.

Singh also paid tribute to India's military heroes during a Vijay Diwas observance, honoring their role in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation and pledging allegiance to national integrity and unity. His remembrance underscores the enduring legacy of those sacrifices in regional history.

(With inputs from agencies.)