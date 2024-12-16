Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tribute to Former Members

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday remembered its departed members, including former ministers Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary and Kiranpal Singh, in a solemn session.

During the resumed proceedings, Speaker Satish Mahana moved a condolence motion, highlighting the notable careers of Chaudhary, a seven-term MLA from Varanasi South, and Singh, a former MLA from Agauta in Bulandshahr district.

Other late members acknowledged included Veerendra Singh Dhanda, Kanak Singh, and several others from various districts. The assembly expressed collective mourning, with Mahana conveying prayers for the souls' peace and the families' strength. The assembly held a two-minute silence in respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)