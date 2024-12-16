Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tribute to Former Members

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly convened to pay tributes to several departed former ministers and members, including Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary and Kiranpal Singh. Speaker Satish Mahana initiated a condolence motion to honor their contributions. A two-minute silence was observed to commemorate their legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:21 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday remembered its departed members, including former ministers Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary and Kiranpal Singh, in a solemn session.

During the resumed proceedings, Speaker Satish Mahana moved a condolence motion, highlighting the notable careers of Chaudhary, a seven-term MLA from Varanasi South, and Singh, a former MLA from Agauta in Bulandshahr district.

Other late members acknowledged included Veerendra Singh Dhanda, Kanak Singh, and several others from various districts. The assembly expressed collective mourning, with Mahana conveying prayers for the souls' peace and the families' strength. The assembly held a two-minute silence in respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

