Gaza's Deadliest Conflict: Rising Death Toll as Controversies Deepen

The ongoing 14-month conflict between Israel and Hamas has claimed over 45,000 lives, mainly civilians. With strikes targeting densely populated civilian areas, accusations fly as both sides blame each other for the high death toll. Journalists also face great peril, with many killed while reporting in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to exact a heavy toll on the Gaza Strip, with over 45,000 fatalities reported by Palestinian health officials. In the past day alone, 52 new deaths were recorded, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

More than half of the dead are reported to be women and children, though the Gaza Health Ministry does not separate combatants from civilians in its statistics. Israel claims the war has resulted in the deaths of over 17,000 militants, though evidence to verify these figures remains scant.

Journalists have been among the victims, with Al Jazeera correspondent Ahmad Baker Al-Louh losing his life while covering rescue operations. Despite Israeli claims of targeting militants, the loss of civilian life and destruction in densely populated areas prompts ongoing international concerns over the conflict's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

