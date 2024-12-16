Controversial Milkshake Attack on Reform Party Leader
A woman has been handed a suspended sentence after throwing a banana milkshake at Britain's Reform Party leader, Nigel Farage, during an election campaign. Victoria Thomas Bowen's 13-week prison sentence is suspended for 12 months following her admission of assault.
A British woman faces legal consequences for a high-profile incident involving Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party. The woman, identified as Victoria Thomas Bowen, was reported by PA Media on Monday after she targeted Farage with a banana milkshake during the campaign season.
Bowen's sentence, initially a 13-week prison term, has been suspended for a year. This ruling follows her admission of assault, acknowledging the act of throwing the milkshake at the political figure.
The incident has sparked debates about security and civility in political campaigns, drawing attention from both supporters and detractors of Farage.
