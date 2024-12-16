Calls for Action: Minority Atrocities in Bangladesh Spark Debate
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi raised the issue of minority atrocities in Bangladesh in Lok Sabha. She urged the government to engage with Bangladesh and support affected individuals. TMC MPs and others echoed similar concerns, demanding a government statement addressing the situation and recent developments.
In a heated parliamentary session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Indian government to confront Bangladesh over minority atrocities. Emphasizing the plight of Hindus and Christians facing violence, Gandhi called for diplomatic support to aid those affected.
Echoing her sentiments, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay insisted on a government statement detailing recent developments. He questioned why officials have remained silent despite recent diplomatic engagements with Bangladesh.
The urgency resonated across party lines as Shiv Sena's Naresh Ganpat Mhaske highlighted the growing intolerance against various religious groups in Bangladesh. Lawmakers stressed the need for immediate government intervention to address the escalating situation.
