Syria's Transitional Path: The Crucial Role of UN Resolution 2254
The UN Syria envoy, Geir Pedersen, met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration, to discuss a transition based on Security Council Resolution 2254. The meeting signifies a pivotal moment in international engagement with Syria's new leadership following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
The United Nations' Syrian envoy, Geir Pedersen, has called for an inclusive Syrian transition, emphasizing the importance of adhering to Security Council Resolution 2254. This resolution serves as a cornerstone for diplomatic efforts over Syria following the recent shift in Damascus' governance with Ahmed al-Sharaa as the new administration's leader.
In a significant meeting, Pedersen and Sharaa discussed the necessity of updating the resolution to reflect Syria's current realities. This dialogue marks a major international interaction for Sharaa, head of the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has taken control after Bashar al-Assad's ousting.
The UN continues to stress upon a Syrian-led and owned political transition, advocating for unity and economic development across Syria's regions. Sharaa acknowledges the critical need for cautious and precise steps during this transitional phase, with a strong focus on reconstruction and refugee reintegration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
