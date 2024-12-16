Syria's Transitional Path: The Crucial Role of UN Resolution 2254

The United Nations' Syrian envoy, Geir Pedersen, has called for an inclusive Syrian transition, emphasizing the importance of adhering to Security Council Resolution 2254. This resolution serves as a cornerstone for diplomatic efforts over Syria following the recent shift in Damascus' governance with Ahmed al-Sharaa as the new administration's leader.

In a significant meeting, Pedersen and Sharaa discussed the necessity of updating the resolution to reflect Syria's current realities. This dialogue marks a major international interaction for Sharaa, head of the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has taken control after Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

The UN continues to stress upon a Syrian-led and owned political transition, advocating for unity and economic development across Syria's regions. Sharaa acknowledges the critical need for cautious and precise steps during this transitional phase, with a strong focus on reconstruction and refugee reintegration.

