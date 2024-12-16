Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm in West Bengal

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's comments on the Muslim population have caused controversy. His remarks calling for minority empowerment were condemned by the Trinamool Congress, which distanced itself from them. Opposition parties, notably the BJP, criticized the comments as communal and divisive. Hakim maintains his comments were misunderstood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Firhad Hakim, West Bengal's Minister for Urban Development, recently found himself at the center of controversy due to remarks about the Muslim population. His call for minority empowerment has been widely criticized, prompting the ruling Trinamool Congress to publicly distance itself from his statements.

The situation intensified when a video of Hakim's speech, where he spoke about Muslims becoming a 'majority in the true sense of empowerment,' went viral. Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, were quick to condemn his comments as promoting divisiveness and communal tension. The BJP's Sukanta Majumdar likened it to inciting hatred akin to the situation in Bangladesh.

Despite Hakim's attempts to clarify his stance as misunderstood, the uproar has persisted, complicating the Trinamool Congress's efforts to maintain a narrative of inclusivity. As party leaders grapple with the fallout, the controversy highlights ongoing political tensions in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

