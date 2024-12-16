Left Menu

SoftBank's Bold $100 Billion U.S. Investment Plan Unveiled by Masayoshi Son

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son plans to invest $100 billion in U.S. AI and infrastructure over four years, aiming to create 100,000 jobs. Announced with Donald Trump, funding may come from SoftBank's Vision Fund and other resources. Son is a firm believer in AI's potential, eyeing further sector expansion.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is set to announce a $100 billion investment in the United States, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure over the next four years, during his visit to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The announcement, made in conjunction with Trump, promises to generate 100,000 new jobs in AI and relevant sectors, with the funds expected to be allocated by the end of Trump's presidency. According to sources, the investment might originate from various SoftBank-controlled entities, including the Vision Fund and Arm Holdings.

Son, a vocal advocate for AI, has been actively expanding SoftBank's involvement in the technology, including investing in OpenAI and acquiring Graphcore. Emphasizing the future of artificial superintelligence, Son previously highlighted the necessity of significant funding, hinting at his plans for substantial moves in the AI sector.

