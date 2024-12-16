Global Political and Economic Calendar Highlights
The content outlines a detailed schedule of important political and economic events worldwide. Key highlights include meetings of EU ministers, bilateral visits by prime ministers, and significant summits. It also covers anniversaries of historical events and international festivals scheduled over the next few months.
This comprehensive diary presents a global schedule of significant political and economic events unfolding in the coming months. It features crucial meetings, such as EU energy ministers in Brussels and ASEAN ministers discussing Myanmar in Bangkok.
Notable bilateral visits include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Norway and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's trip to Malaysia. Additionally, the diary marks notable historical anniversaries, such as the Egyptian revolution on January 25th.
International gatherings like the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi and the North-South Security Summit in Finland are expected to draw considerable attention. Key cultural events such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the World Day of African Culture also spotlight cultural diplomacy's growing influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
