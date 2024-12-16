An extensive data breach in Rhode Island has compromised personal and bank details of thousands, with hackers demanding a ransom for the stolen information. State officials, describing the event as extortion, underscore the severity of cybersecurity threats facing the U.S.

Amid the hopes for American journalist Austin Tice's release, his mother finds solace in another American's freedom from Syria. Her optimism grows as international attention focuses on her son's case, kindled by recent developments in the tumultuous region.

In political circuits, former President Trump's selections for strategic roles precede his return to power. With figures like Richard Grenell to conduct 'special missions,' and key advisers addressing gaps in cybersecurity, Trump's administration seems poised for significant policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)